A UEFA Champions League semi-finalist last season, Roma has been a shadow of its former self this term and was no match for the Serie A champion despite the narrow final scoreline.

Mario Mandzukic's commanding header, his eighth league goal of the campaign, gave Juve a deserved half-time lead and it was rarely troubled in restoring an eight-point gap to second-placed Napoli, which earlier beat SPAL 1-0.

Robin Olsen's string of stellar saves ultimately achieved little more than keeping the score down as the under-pressure Di Francesco was left to defend a run of just one victory in seven competitive matches.

Roma encountered intense early pressure and only an in-form Olsen prevented it from slipping to an earlier deficit.

The Sweden goalkeeper brilliantly denied Alex Sandro in the seventh minute and was at his athletic best in turning a Cristiano Ronaldo shot around the upright.

His saves only prolonged the inevitable as Juve's opener arrived in the 35th minute, Mandzukic towering above Davide Santon and heading in Mattia De Sciglio's cross.

Ronaldo must have felt a sense of deja-vu when Olsen frustrated him with two fine saves in quick succession prior to the hour, causing the Portugal attacker to kick out at the post in irritation.

Massimiliano Allegri's men twice had late goals disallowed on their way to sealing a record 16th victory in 17 Serie A fixtures.

Giorgio Chiellini was adjudged to have fouled the Giallorossi goalkeeper, before substitute Douglas Costa's stoppage-time strike was overturned on VAR because of Blaise Matuidi's crude challenge on Nicolo Zaniolo in the build-up.