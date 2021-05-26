Conte departs Inter by mutual consent
Conte guided Inter to their first Serie A title since 2010 but the Italian boss remarkably departed less than a month on from the club's Scudetto triumph by mutual consent on Thursday (AEST).
The 51-year-old, who had another year remaining on his contract after arriving from Chelsea in 2019, had been tipped to leave amid Inter's financial situation and a supposed dispute over salary cuts and player sales.
The highs and lows of Conte's reign at Inter
Lured to San Siro by Conte in 2019, Lukaku paid tribute to the outgoing boss.
Lukaku wrote via Instagram: "2014 we spoke for the first time and we have had a bond ever since. We had many moments to work together but only god knows why it never happened earlier.
"You came at the right time and basically changed me as a player and made me even stronger mentally and more importantly we won together!
"Winning is and it's all that matters to you and I'm glad that I have had you as a coach.
"I will keep your principles for the rest of my career [physical preparation, mental and just the drive to win…] it was a pleasure to play for you!
"Thank you for all what you did. I owe you a lot…"
Former Italy boss Conte became only the second coach in Serie A history to win a Scudetto with both Inter and Juventus, joining Giovanni Trapattoni.
Conte earned his fourth Serie A title this season – only five other coaches in league history have managed at least four.
Inter gained more than 90 points in a single top-flight campaign for only the second time in their history (after 2006-07), while Conte became the first coach to achieve that tally with two different Serie A sides in the three-points-per-win era.
Lukaku scored 30 goals in all competitions this season and 24 in Serie A – only in 2016-2017 for Everton did the Belgian score more (25) in a single campaign in one of Europe's top five leagues.