Lukaku re-signed for Chelsea – the club he left in 2014 – on Thursday, joining the European Champion on a five-year deal for a reported fee of £97.5million (€115m).

The 28-year-old scored 24 goals in 2020-2021 as he spearheaded Antonio Conte's attack, leading Inter to their first Serie A title in 11 years.

Lukaku spent two seasons in Serie A and swiftly became a fan favourite in San Siro, netting 64 goals across all competitions.

On Sunday, Lukaku said goodbye to Inter, posting a statement to his official Twitter account.

"Thank you for loving me as one of your own. Thank you for making me and my family feel at home in Milano," Lukaku wrote.

"Thank you for the unconditional support and love on a daily basis. Thank you for motivating me even more after the first season.

"When I came to Inter, I immediately felt that I would do well for this club. The love and reception I first received at Malpensa airport was the start of a beautiful story.

"I made it my mission to never let you down every time I wore the Inter shirt. I gave 100 per cent in every training session and every game so that I could make you proud.

"Our first season ended in the toughest possible way, but you guys gave me the strength to continue to keep pushing and we did as a team. That's why we became champions together."

He also revealed his reasons for leaving, stating he felt a move back to Chelsea was an opportunity that he could not refuse.

"I hope you guys understand my decision to move on to Chelsea. It's the chance of a lifetime for me and I think at this time of my career it is a chance that I always dreamed of," the statement continued.

"One thing is for sure and that is I will always remain an Interista, because without you I wouldn’t be the player or man I am today. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Lukaku represents the second big sale of the transfer window by Inter, who also saw Achraf Hakimi depart for Paris Saint-Germain.

The Italian champions needed to ease financial difficulties that were compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, with player sales required. Lautaro Martinez is also a reported target for Tottenham, though a move for the Argentina international may depend on the future of Harry Kane.

Inter moved to replace Lukaku by signing Edin Dzeko from Roma, while right-back Denzel Dumfries – who impressed for the Netherlands at Euro 2020 – has also joined the Nerazzurri.

Meanwhile, with Lukaku on board, Chelsea have reportedly agreed to sell Tammy Abraham to Roma, with the England international travelling to Italy on Sunday to complete the transfer said to be worth up to €45m (£38.3m).