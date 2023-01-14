Lecce v AC Milan January 14, 2023 20:08 6:32 min Serie A: Lecce v AC Milan WATCH Serie A LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights AC Milan Football Serie A Lecce -Latest Videos 8:04 min Ange's Celtic cruises into another cup final 1:30 min Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool 8:04 min Viaplay Cup: Celtic v Kilmarnock 6:32 min Serie A: Lecce v AC Milan 6:32 min Milan salvages a point after dramatic comeback 4:05 min Serie A: Cremonese v Monza 1:30 min Klopp 'very concerned' by heavy Liverpool defeat 1:30 min Premier League: Everton v Southampton 1:30 min Premier League: Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham 0:33 min Swiatek's slice of Barty inspiration