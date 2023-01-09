Lazovic brace brings much-needed win for Verona January 9, 2023 21:08 3:58 min A brace to Darko Lazovic lifted Hellas Verona to a 2-0 win over Cremonese in the battle of the Serie A bottom three. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-Week free trial Highlights Hellas Verona Football Serie A Cremonese Darko Lazovic -Latest Videos 0:24 min Socceroos captain Mat Ryan joins Dutch club AZ 3:12 min Koopmeiners stunner lights up Atalanta comeback 0:46 min Reus coy over Al Nassr links 3:58 min Lazovic brace brings much-needed win for Verona 3:08 min Favre 'Puys' the price for Nice 'cupset' 1:05 min Haller keen to play 'as quickly as possible' 0:30 min Bale's decorated career in numbers 0:30 min Wales legend Gareth Bale retires 0:52 min Martinez leaves door open for Ronaldo at Portugal 0:52 min Portugal appoints Martinez as Santos' successor