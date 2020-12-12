WATCH every Serie A match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial

Both Verona's goals came thanks to Lazio errors with Manuel Lazzari turning the ball into his own net just before the break at Stadio Olimpico.

Felipe Caicedo pulled Lazio level after 56 minutes, with an impressive pivot having picked up the ball with his back to the goal.

However, a poor back-pass from Lazio defender Ștefan Radu allowed Adrien Tameze to grab the winner on 67 minutes.

Simone Inzaghi's side suffered its third defeat at home this season, missing the chance to close in on the European places.

Lazio is eighth in Serie A, nine points behind leader AC Milan, which hosts Parma on Monday (AEDT), with Verona moving up to sixth.