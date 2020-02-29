Luis Alberto and Joaquin Correa scored within three first-half minutes as Lazio's unbeaten run was extended to 21 league matches.

Bologna had two goals disallowed by VAR but Lazio would not be denied as it moved top of the table for the first time since 2010-2011, when it led after 10 games.

Simone Inzaghi's men will end the weekend at the summit too after Juventus' clash with Inter, which was due to take place on Sunday, was postponed amid ongoing fears over the spread of the coronavirus in Italy.