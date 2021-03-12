WATCH every Serie A match LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Simone Inzaghi's team is already 4-1 down to the defending European champion after the first leg of their Round of 16 tie.

Despite Saturday's (AEDT) win, Lazio remains seventh in Serie A, while Crotone is anchored to the foot of the table seven points adrift of safety.

Lazio took the game to the Stadio Olimpico visitors but was pegged back the first two times it went ahead.

A cool finish from the six-yard line from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic on 14 minutes gave Lazio the lead before Nigerian forward Simeon Tochukwu Nwankano levelled.

Luis Alberto restored Lazio's lead on 39 minutes only for Nwankano to equalise again with a 50th-minute penalty.

However, substitute Felipe Caicedo secured the three points for Lazio six minutes from time.