Lazio steals late point in six-goal thriller January 6, 2022 20:01 4:09 min Sergej Milinkovic-Savic stepped up in stoppage time, with a dramatic late equaliser for Lazio to seal a 3-3 draw against Empoli at the Stadio Olimpico. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Lazio Empoli Serie A -Latest Videos 4:09 min Lazio steals late point in six-goal thriller 4:10 min Serie A: Spezia v Hellas Verona 4:07 min Serie A: Sampdoria v Cagliari 4:08 min Serie A: Sassuolo v Genoa 1:02 min Djokovic hearing delayed as he fights deportation 4:47 min Conte won't look to transfer market to fix Spurs 2:14 min Lloris bemoans Spurs lack of aggression 1:28 min Tuchel lauds Chelsea focus against Spurs 2:26 min Chelsea still has work to do: Ziyech 5:33 min Carabao Cup: Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur