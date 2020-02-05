Lazio misses chance to go second after Verona draw February 5, 2020 23:31 3:26 min Lazio squandered the opportunity to leapfrog Inter Milan in second after it slumped to a goalless draw against Hellas Verona on Thursday (AEDT). Missed the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights Hellas Verona Lazio Football Serie A -Latest Videos 0:56 min Frustrated Mourinho compares VAR to 'playstation' 0:56 min Kerr admits to challenges with England move 3:00 min Ligue 1: Saint Etienne v Marseille 3:26 min Lazio misses chance to go second after Verona draw 0:26 min Hazard out for Real Madrid, Bale simply left out 0:48 min Reus injury blow for Borussia Dortmund 0:40 min Zidane quizzed over Barcelona unrest 0:57 min Setien says Messi smiling at training 4:11 min Ligue 1: Nantes v PSG 2:50 min Ligue 1: Lille v Rennes