The win moved Lazio up to seventh place on 31 points on the table, just two points behind champion Juventus in fourth.

Roma stays third with 34 points, but is six points off leader AC Milan having also played a game more.

Ciro Immobile opened the scoring in the 14th minute with his 12th goal of the season.

Luis Alberto, in the 23rd and 67th minutes, scored the other two, both with precise strikes.

Roma, which had drawn 2-2 with second-placed Inter Milan last weekend, was rescued from further punishment by goalkeeper Paul Lopez, who pulled off a series of fine second-half saves.