The Bianconeri were hit with the penalty in January after an investigation into a capital gains case, with the club found guilty of alleged breaches in relation to historical transfers.

However, Juve's appeal to have the deduction revoked proved successful, with the Collegio di Garanzia announcing the penalty has been annulled.

The Italian Football Federation (FICG) could yet punish Juve again after re-evaluating the case but for now the Turin giant has jumped to third in Serie A.

Massimiliano Allegri's men have the chance to leapfrog Lazio into second should they beat leader Napoli on Monday (AEST) but Sarri is not happy with how the situation has been handled.

"From a legal point of view, I don't have the knowledge to be able to give an opinion," he said after Lazio's 1-0 home loss to Torino.

"But from a sporting point of view the championship is distorted. For months there was a ranking but now it's different and could change.

"I hope someone in sports justice has the good taste to resign."

Sarri's mood was not helped by what he thought was a poor display from the officials in the loss to Torino, with Ivan Ilic's first-half goal proving the difference.

"The refereeing had an impact," he said.

"[Elseid] Hysaj should have had a penalty and Torino's goal came from a throw-in metres inside the pitch. It influenced the game.

"I wonder how seven people didn’t see these things.

"The boys were good – there was a risk of being reduced to nine or 10 men with these referees."