Lazio beats Cagliari to book Champions League spot July 24, 2020 00:55 4:08 min Cirio Immobile continued his hot streak in front of goal, as Lazio secured a top four finish in Serie A this season by beating Cagliari on Friday (AEST). Watch EVERY Serie A game LIVE, only on beIN CONNECT | 2-Week Free Trial, Subscribe Now! News Cagliari Lazio Football Serie A -Latest Videos 2:58 min Sarri cites fatigue after Juventus defeat 4:08 min Lazio beats Cagliari to book Champions League spot 0:58 min Sane hints Havertz's Chelsea move is a done deal 2:58 min Serie A: Udinese v Juventus 0:32 min Arteta demands Arsenal lives up to fan expectation 0:44 min Tuchel not surprised by Neymar's form 2:58 min Juve punished for 'win at all costs' approach 2:58 min Stunned Juventus misses chance to clinch title 0:32 min Bellingham's number 22 shirt retired by Birmingham 0:32 min Emery named new Villarreal head coach