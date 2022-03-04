WATCH Serie A LIVE & EXCLUSIVE ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Inter has struggled for form since the turn of the year, but Martinez ended a wait for a league goal that stretched back to December as part of a first-half double that took his Serie A tally to 50.

Martinez completed just his second hat-trick for the Nerazzurri in the 56th minute, with Edin Dzeko then bagging two in the space of five minutes.

Inter cruised to the final whistle and moved a point clear of Napoli and AC Milan, which meet on Monday (AEDT), at the top of Serie A.

Salernitana may well have taken a shock lead in the fourth minute had Simone Verdi kept his effort from next to the penalty spot down.

It was a rare moment of vulnerability for Inter, which saw Martinez rattle the crossbar before angling a finish into the bottom-left corner after Nicolo Barella picked out his darting run.

Martinez doubled his tally five minutes before half-time when he was again fed by Barella and held off Luca Ranieri to dig out a low shot that got the better of Luigi Sepe.

Salernitana was unable to keep Martinez at bay after the restart as the striker raced in front of Radu Dragusin to steer Dzeko's right-wing cross into the roof of the net.

Dzeko turned goalscorer as he thumped in a delivery from Robin Gosens, who had only replaced Matteo Darmian two minutes beforehand.

The VAR (video assistant referee) then deemed Dzeko was not offside before he turned Denzel Dumfries's pass beyond Sepe, giving him a second.

Joaquin Correa wasted a couple of opportunities to extend Inter's lead, and Martinez missed a chance to score for a fourth time, but the three points were already safely secure.