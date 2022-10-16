Stefano Pioli's visitor got itself ahead early on when Rafael Leao's cross was diverted by Miguel Veloso into his own net, though the lead lasted just 10 minutes as Koray Gunter's shot came off Matteo Gabbia and nestled in the back of the net.

It looked as if Milan would have to settle for a draw until Tonali's cool finish in the 81st minute proved decisive.

Milan's fourth successive Serie A victory over Verona moves it up to third, just three points behind leader Napoli as Pioli's men look to retain their title.

Milan was in front within nine minutes, Leao showing a burst of pace to beat a defender before his cross was turned in by the unfortunate Veloso as the Verona captain awkwardly tried to clear.

Verona got itself level in fortuitous fashion when Gunter's shot deflected off Gabbia, completely wrong-footing Ciprian Tatarusanu and flying in.

The host hit the woodwork in the second period when Roberto Piccoli headed off the crossbar, before Gunter's fierce volley from the rebound flew just over.

Half-time substitute Ante Rebic went close with a header that Lorenzo Montipo punched away, before the Croatia international played a vital part in his side's winner.

As Milan countered, Rebic's pass was inch-perfect for Tonali to calmly sweep home and give the Rossoneri a lead they would not relinquish.

Verona went mighty close to snatching a draw though, with a couple of goalmouth scrambles seeing desperately clearances by Milan as last-ditch defending made sure of the points for the reigning champion.