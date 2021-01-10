Gianluca Mancini's late header rescued a 2-2 draw for Roma after fellow Serie A title contender Inter produced a second-half fightback.

Lorenzo Pellegrini gave Roma a first-half lead at the Stadio Olimpico but Inter roared back after the break.

Milan Skriniar deservedly equalised with a header and Achraf Hakimi put Antonio Conte's side in front seven minutes later.

Mancini stunned Inter four minutes from time, though, heading home to leave the Nerazzurri three points adrift of league leaders Milan.