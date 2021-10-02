WATCH Serie A LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

After an awful start to the season, the Bianconeri came into this game against their city rival on the back of three straight victories in all competitions.

Thursday's (AEST) UEFA Champions League triumph at home to holder Chelsea provided a particular highlight, but it looked as though Juve's momentum would be checked as the final match before the international break remained goalless heading into the closing stages.

Locatelli, whose first goal for the club proved decisive against Sampdoria in Juve's previous league game, came up with a winner four minutes from time, however, reward for a much-improved second half and enough to take Massimiliano Allegri's men eighth.