A goalless Champions League draw against Shakhtar Donetsk on Thursday (AEDT) saw Inter knocked out of European competition for the season to leave head coach Conte's long-term future in doubt.

For long periods at Sardegna Arena it looked as though the situation would become even bleaker, with goalkeeper Alessio Cragno in inspired form, and Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Alessandro Bastoni all wasteful.

Riccardo Sottil's expert 42nd-minute finish had Cagliari on course for three points but Barella's wonderful effort preceded D'Ambrosio nodding in from close range and Lukaku completed the comeback to make it four straight Serie A wins for Inter, who are two points adrift of leaders Milan having played a game more.