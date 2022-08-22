Massimiliano Allegri’s men were looking to make it seven consecutive Serie A victories against their opponent from Genoa, but they were unable to break down a resolute defence.

Adrien Rabiot thought he had opened the scoring in the second half, but the goal was ruled out after a VAR check and Samp held on for its first point of the season.

The stalemate means the Bianconeri go fourth as they dropped points after lacking a cutting edge.

The host nearly went in front after just six minutes when a sublime through ball from Abdelhamid Sabiri picked out Mehdi Leris in the box, but the midfielder’s dink struck Mattia Perin’s hip and hit the crossbar.

Emil Audero then made an important stop to tip a deflected Filip Kostic effort, which was destined for the top corner, over the bar.

After the interval, Rabiot thought he had broken the deadlock with an excellent first-time left-foot finish, but the VAR ruled it out as Dusan Vlahovic was offside in the build-up.

Juve pushed for a winner late on, but could not find one as Sampdoria held on for an impressive point.