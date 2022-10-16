Kvaratskhelia, who joined from Dinamo Batumi in July, has played an instrumental role in the Partenopei's blistering start to the season.

The Georgia international has scored seven goals and provided eight assists in all competitions as Luciano Spalletti's side raced to the Serie A summit, while qualifying for the Champions League knockout stages with two matches to spare.

The 21 year-old registered his eighth direct goal involvement of the Serie A campaign by setting up substitute Osimhen for the winner as Napoli defeated Bologna 3-2 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

"I am really happy for him, he deserves everything he is getting now," Osimhen said. "He is just getting started, you guys have seen nothing yet.

"I believe he has the quality to make us dream this season, he has big confidence, and we are here to help support him. You can see he has been decisive for us."

Osimhen also hailed the "solidarity" of the Serie A leader as it recorded a 10th successive victory across all competitions.

"This is what we call team spirit," he said. "We started well; Bologna are a good team, but we needed these points.

"Big kudos to the coach for the second-half talk; he gave us the zeal to go out for this game. I am happy for this victory. I love the solidarity in this team, which is the most important thing at this level."