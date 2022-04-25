Sassuolo was much the better side in the first half of the Serie A clash at MAPEI Stadium – Citta del Tricolore and it was rewarded when Giacomo Raspadori put it in front.

Paulo Dybala equalised on the stroke of half-time, though, and substitute Kean's first goal for two months in the 88th minute snatched a huge win for the Bianconeri.

Juve remain in fourth place with four games to play, eight points better off than Roma in fifth spot and just one behind Napoli.