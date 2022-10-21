Kean had not scored since April, but the striker set Juve on their way to victory with an early strike at the Allianz Stadium.

Weston McKennie doubled the Bianconeri's lead with his first Serie A goal of the season, heading home in the second half, and Rabiot added a late double to cap an impressive performance.

That is now back-to-back wins for Massimiliano Allegri's side, which moved up a place to seventh ahead of a must-win Champions League clash at Benfica next week.

Juve started with great intensity and was rewarded just eight minutes in when Filip Kostic whipped in a cross from the left and an unmarked Kean applied the finish from close range.

Kean should have found the net again just after the half-hour mark but headed a McKennie cross wide from six yards out.

The Bianconeri demonstrated the danger they pose from set-pieces to double their lead nine minutes into the second half, McKennie rising to powerfully head Juan Cuadrado's delivery into the roof of the net.

Kean nodded in another sublime Kostic delivery but had his celebrations cut short after straying offside as hungry Juve continued to cause problems.

Juve scored another goal from a Cuadrado corner after 82 minutes, Guglielmo Vicario unable to palm away Rabiot's header before it crossed the line.

The France midfielder then capped a great evening for the Turin giant when Danilo's cross gave him a tap-in at the end.