Starting up front in Dusan Vlahovic's continued injury absence, Kean opened the scoring just before half-time with a neat 20-yard lob.

The in-form Italy international then netted his fifth goal in as many games in the 54th minute to make sure of Massimiliano Allegri's side's sixth successive league win – the margin widened further by Arkadiusz Milik's late third.

Victory maintained Juve's hold over Lazio – who have won only two of the past 36 editions of this fixture – and ensured the Bianconeri carry momentum into the World Cup break.

Kean was a threat from the outset, drilling just wide of the far post.

Nicolo Fagioli then called Ivan Provedel into action from distance, while Milik brilliantly controlled a long ball before bending a 20-yard effort marginally wide of the target.

The host broke through two minutes before half-time. Adrien Rabiot robbed Sergej Milinkovic-Savic of possession before his precise lofted ball found Kean, who neatly lifted over the advancing Provedel.

Lazio arrived in Turin having conceded just one away league goal this season, but Provedel was beaten again nine minutes after the restart, with Kean tucking into an empty net after the Biancocelesti goalkeeper parried Filip Kostic's initial effort.

The visitor struggled to pose a genuine threat at the other end. Wojciech Szczesny comfortably saved tame efforts from Luis Alberto and Pedro, before Milik turned home Federico Chiesa's inviting centre to cap a fine Juve win.