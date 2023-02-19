Spezia sacked coach Luca Gotti in midweek and saw some improvements, yet Massimiliano Allegri's team still triumphed at Stadio Alberto Picco.

Kean's deadly 32nd-minute finish sent the visiting Juve on their way before substitute Di Maria drilled home in the second period to seal the three points.

Victory moved Juve to seventh, albeit nine points behind sixth-placed Atalanta and a place in Europe next season, while Spezia remain two above the relegation zone.

Dusan Vlahovic saw a cool finish ruled out for offside in a slow opening, while Danilo nodded narrowly wide after Spezia lost goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski to an apparent hip injury.

Juve capitalised soon after as Filip Kostic's left-wing cross found Kean, who calmly swept a left-footed finish into the bottom-right corner past Federico Marchetti.

Eldor Shomurodov nodded just off target and Emmanuel Gyasi was unable to get the required touch on a bouncing ball past Mattia Perin as the struggling host looked to respond.

Kean headed a glorious chance from Alex Sandro's delivery wide after the interval before Danilo thwarted Shomurodov with a last-ditch block.

Di Maria, brought on for Kean, ended any hope of a Spezia fightback as he lashed low into the bottom-right corner from outside the area after 66 minutes.

Perrin produced an expert stop to deny Gyasi's ferocious effort as Juve held out for another triumph.