The vital double strike from Ronaldo took the Portuguese to 14 goals in his last nine league games and 19 in the Italian top flight overall this season, and crucially it ensured Juventus would remain clear at the summit of the table after this weekend's fixtures.

It also made Ronaldo the first Juventus player since David Trezeguet in 2005 to score in nine successive Serie A appearances.

De Ligt's late header increased the misery for Fiorentina.