Serie A giant Juve was handed the punishment in January after an investigation into a capital gains case, with the club found guilty of alleged breaches in relation to historical transfer dealings.

Former chairman Andrea Agnelli, ex-director Pavel Nedved and managing director Fabio Paratici, who joined Tottenham in 2021, were all suspended from football by the Italian Football Federation (FICG), along with eight other individuals.

However, Juve's initial appeal to have the deduction revoked has proved successful, with the Collegio di Garanzia referring the case back to the FIGC.

That will mean the Bianconeri rise to third in Serie A, back into the Champions League places, though the FIGC Federal Court of Appeal must re-evaluate the case, meaning Juve may yet still face punishment.

While Nedved, along with some of Juve's other former board members, have been cleared, Paratici and Agnelli have had their suspensions upheld.

It is bad news for Tottenham, with Paratici's 30-month ban from Italian football having been extended worldwide by FIFA in March.

Paratici stepped back from his duties with Spurs, though has not officially left the club.

The news came ahead of Juve's Europa League clash with Sporting CP on Thursday, while Massimiliano Allegri's team face Serie A leaders Napoli on Sunday.