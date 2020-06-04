WATCH Serie A LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT

The Bianconeri are set to return to the field at Bologna on 23 June as the campaign resumes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But striker Higuain suffered a minor injury on Thursday, giving Maurizio Sarri some concern two and a half weeks out from Juve's next competitive match.

"During today's training session, Gonzalo Higuain suffered a muscle strain on the posterior region of his right thigh," an update on Juventus' Twitter account read.



"The tests performed at J Medical have ruled out any lesions. His condition will be monitored in the coming days."

Higuain was widely expected to leave Juve at the start of the season but remained to feature under Sarri, who coached the forward at both Napoli and Chelsea.

The 32-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of next season, has scored five goals in 23 Serie A games this term, ably assisting star duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala.