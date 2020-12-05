Andrea Pirlo's men cruised past Dynamo Kiev 3-0 in the UEFA Champions League in midweek, but were badly off the pace against a Torino side which had only won once in Serie A prior to its visit to Allianz Stadium.

The visitors took a ninth-minute lead through Nicolas Nkoulou's first goal of the season and comfortably held Juve at bay for much of the match.

Champion Juve maintained its unbeaten start to the season, though, thanks to headed goals in the 77th and 89th minutes from Weston McKennie and Leonardo Bonucci respectively.

Before the game in Turin, Cristiano Ronaldo was presented with a special jersey commemorating his 750th career goal.

But Ronaldo played a supporting role for once as 22-year-old McKennie, on loan from German club Schalke 04, scored a first Serie A goal and was mobbed by his teammates.

After McKennie's equaliser, Bonucci produced his winner to lift Juve to second in the table, three points behind AC Milan, which visits Sampdoria on Monday (AEDT).