Dybala's current deal with Juve runs out in 2022. Injuries have limited the Argentina forward to just 12 Serie A appearances this season, with the former Palermo star scoring only three top-flight goals – last netting in Wednesday's win over Napoli.

The 27-year-old was reportedly on the verge of joining Tottenham in 2019, while Manchester United are another Premier League club who are mooted suitors.

However, chief football officer Paratici has confirmed Juve intend to keep hold of their number 10, with discussions over a possible fresh deal ongoing, although the impact of COVID-19 has hit the club's finances.

"We talk to Dybala’s agent every week," Paratici told Sky Italia prior to Juve's Serie A game with Genoa on Sunday.

"Clearly, we can't forget the moment we are living, and I am not only talking about football. One year ago, COVID appeared to be lasting just a couple of months.

"There have been steps forwards and backwards and now there's a sense of negativity we can't leave. We must be responsible for everything we do, not only in football."

Dybala started on the bench against Genoa, with Alvaro Morata getting the nod as the preferred partner for Cristiano Ronaldo up top.

Morata scored as Juve secured a 3-1 win, taking his tally for the season to 17 goals across all competitions.

The 28-year-old Morata is only on loan from Atletico Madrid, and there have been rumours that Juve will not look to extend his stay, but Paratici suggested that is not the case.

"We have many options regarding Morata," Paratici said.

"We can sign him on a permanent deal or extend his stay on loan. He's given a lot to Juventus and we trust him. He is a serious guy and we've always believed in him."

DYBALA AND MORATA – HEAD TO HEAD

If it is a case of one or the other for Juve, then who should the Serie A giants choose to keep – Dybala, or Morata?

Morata has featured 37 times in all competitions for Juve this season, playing 19 games more than Dybala (18).

Dybala's four goals overall pale in comparison to Morata's 17 strikes, with the Spain international also having a much more impressive minutes-per-goal record (one every 144.4 minutes compared to 225.8).

Morata has also registered 11 assists (Dybala has only two) from 53 chances created, while he also boasts a better big chance conversion rate.

Dybala has managed just 41 shots, with Morata 32 ahead in this regard, albeit from more games played.