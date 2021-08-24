The 30-year-old started Juve's 2-2 draw against Udinese on Monday (AEST) but only lasted an hour before being replaced at the Dacia Arena.

Ramsey will miss Juve's home match against Empoli on Sunday (AEST) and is also expected to withdraw from Wales' squad for their triple-header of fixtures in September, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Belarus and Estonia.

A statement on Juve's website on Tuesday read: "Ramsey underwent diagnostic tests this morning, which revealed a low-grade injury to the adductor muscle of the right thigh.

"In 10 days he will undergo new exams in order to precisely define the recovery time."

Despite lasting just 59 minutes against Udinese, Ramsey played the fourth-most passes of any Juve player (47), behind Matthijs de Ligt (68), Danilo (73) and Leonardo Bonucci (74).

He completed 44 of those 47 passes for a pass accuracy of 93.6 per cent, which was the most of any Juve player to start the match.

Ramsey was used 30 times by Juventus in all competitions last season and created more chances per 90 minutes in Serie A (2.55) than any Bianconeri player to feature more than four times.

The former Arsenal midfielder has been linked with a move away from the Allianz Stadium in recent weeks, with Juve reportedly seeking a €10million offer for his services.