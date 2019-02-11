The Wales international will end his long association with Arsenal after agreeing terms on a four-year deal which will reportedly pay him £400,000 per week.

Ramsey's deal at Emirates Stadium expires in June and he had already confirmed his intention to leave after negotiations over a new deal were ended by the club.

The 28-year-old joined the Gunners from Cardiff City 11 years ago, going on to win the FA Cup three times under former boss Arsene Wenger.

However, the midfielder has failed to hold down a regular place under Unai Emery and will now continue his career in Italy.

Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid were also linked with the player, but Juve have won the race to secure his signature.

The Bianconeri have raided a Premier League club to sign a player on a free for a second successive year - Emre Can joined them from Liverpool on a similar deal last June.