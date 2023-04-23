A remarkable conclusion to the match in Turin was entirely at odds with everything that had gone before, a dull first 70 minutes suggesting the two clubs were taking a collective breath at the end of a manic week.

Juve is back into the top four after the successful initial appeal of an earlier points deduction, while Napoli's full focus is on the Scudetto after crashing out of the Champions League.

If a point then perhaps suited both sides, neither showed it, with Juve twice having the ball in the net in the closing stages before Raspadori grabbed what might be considered a deserved winner.

This encounter was certainly nothing like the reverse fixture, which runaway league leaders Napoli had dominated to win 5-1.

Indeed, the Partenopei created precious little until Victor Osimhen saw three chances come and go in quick succession in the second half.

The forward had a low shot deflected off the outside of the post with 20 minutes remaining, then nodded straight at Wojciech Szczesny from the resulting corner.

Osimhen lifted a first-time effort over the crossbar soon afterwards, and that miss might have proved costly when Angel Di Maria netted a deflected strike on the counter, only for the VAR to highlight a marginal foul in the build-up.

Dusan Vlahovic was also denied after scoring as Federico Chiesa had run the ball out of play but it looked as though Napoli's last chance had been squandered by Osimhen again when Szczesny saved well.

Seconds later, though, Eljif Elmas crossed from the right and Raspadori hammered a low strike between the goalkeeper's legs to snatch the points.