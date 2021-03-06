MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

The Bianconeri, which started with Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench, started sluggishly and fell behind inside 15 minutes courtesy of Joaquin Correa's third league goal of the campaign.

But Adrien Rabiot pulled the Old Lady level with his side's first shot on target in the 39th minute, and Morata's quick-fire double after the break – the second from the penalty spot – sealed a third win in four top-flight games.

Andrea Pirlo's side remains in third on the table, but has moved to within a point of AC Milan and seven of leader Inter Milan, having played the same number of games.

Inter faces a tough test against Atalanta on Monday (AEDT), with Juve's win heaping more pressure on Antonio Conte's men to seal a positive result in that game.