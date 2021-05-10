Donnarumma is out of contract at the end of the season but the star Italy international is yet to re-sign at San Siro amid mounting speculation over his future.

The 22-year-old's contract situation has seen him heavily linked with Serie A rivals Juventus, as well as Manchester United and Chelsea, while Milan have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Lille's Mike Maignan should Donnarumma depart.

Paratici, however, refused to give much away prior to Juve's crushing 3-0 defeat at home to Milan in Turin on Sunday.

"Donnarumma is a very good player, he belongs to Milan and tonight we are concentrated on the match," Paratici told Sky Sport Italia.

"We have always made the decisions together with the president, with Pavel Nedved, with the directors. We discuss between ourselves and when a decision is made, it is shared by everyone."

Paratici said: "It's not just Donnarumma, the transfer market lasts all year round now, especially for the media.

"We are accustomed to the constant gossip over many different players, it's just right now it's Donnarumma."

Donnarumma has made more Serie A appearances than any other player (212) since his Rossoneri debut in 2015, but supporters unhappy with stalled contract negotiations had reportedly demanded he miss the Juve showdown.

This season, Donnarumma has featured in 34 league matches as Stefano Pioli's Milan sit third in Serie A – level on points with Atalanta but 13 points behind champions Inter in their quest to qualify for the Champions League.

Juve, meanwhile, is at risk of missing out on the Champions League after slipping to fifth in the table, one point adrift of Napoli with three rounds remaining.