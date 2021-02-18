Chiellini was forced off in the first half of Juve's 2-1 Champions League defeat away in Portugal on Thursday (AEDT), Merih Demiral taking his place in the 35th minute.

The Serie A side was already one goal down at that stage, while Moussa Marega added a second for Porto soon after the break. However, Federico Chiesa halved the deficit with a potentially crucial late away goal in the first leg of the last-16 tie.

Porto will travel to Turin for the return fixture on 10 March and, having avoided any serious injury, Chiellini could be fit to feature on home soil.

"Giorgio Chiellini underwent radiological examinations this morning at the J | Medical that excluded muscle injuries to his right calf. His condition will be monitored day by day," the club confirmed.

Andrea Pirlo's squad underwent a recovery session on Thursday as they turn their focus back to league matters.

The reigning champion is next in Serie A action on Tuesday (AEDT), when it hosts bottom club Crotone at the Allianz Stadium.

Chiellini – who has helped the Bianconeri win nine straight top-flight titles in Italy – has made 15 appearances in all competitions this season, Pirlo's first in charge.