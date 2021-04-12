He was one of eight Azzurri squad members to test positive for the virus after World Cup qualifiers against Northern Ireland, Bulgaria and Lithuania in March.

"As the protocol requires he's tested negative twice now," said Juve, who face Atalanta in Serie A on Sunday.

With eight games to go Juventus are third in Serie A on 62 points, while Atalanta has 61 in fourth place.

Juve has won the last nine Italian league titles but Inter Milan currently leads on 74 points.

Italy assistant coach Daniele De Rossi was hospitalised with the illness after some 20 members of their 60 person entourage from the Lithuania game tested positive.