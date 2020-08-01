Juve collects ninth-straight Scudetto August 1, 2020 23:27 11:12 min Juventus may have lost its final game of the season against Roma, but that did nothing to dull the celebrations as it collected a ninth successive Serie A title. Highlights Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Serie A Gianluigi Buffon Gonzalo Higuain Paulo Dybala Aaron Ramsay -Latest Videos 11:12 min Juve collects ninth-straight Scudetto 3:45 min Serie A: Brescia v Sampdoria 1:30 min Aubameyang fires Gunners to FA Cup glory 3:50 min SPFL: Aberdeen v Rangers 3:50 min Rangers open new season with victory 1:30 min Brumbies leave it late to see off Reds 1:21 min Tuchel fumes at PSG critics 5:00 min Coupe de France: PSG v Lyon 5:00 min PSG completes domestic quadruple with CDF win 15:09 min Zidane reflects on Real Madrid's title win