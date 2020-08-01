Juve celebrates ninth-straight Scudetto August 1, 2020 23:27 11:12 min Juventus may have lost its final game of the season against Roma, but that did nothing to dull the celebrations as it collected a ninth successive Serie A title. Highlights Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Serie A Gianluigi Buffon Gonzalo Higuain Paulo Dybala Aaron Ramsay -Latest Videos 4:05 min Serie A: Napoli v Lazio 3:30 min Serie A: AC Milan v Cagliari 3:02 min Serie A: Atalanta v Inter Milan 3:11 min Serie A: Juventus v Roma 11:12 min Juve celebrates ninth-straight Scudetto 3:30 min Ibrahimovic creates a slice of Serie A history 3:30 min Ibrahimovic strikes again ahead of future decision 3:02 min Young inspires Inter to runner-up spot 3:11 min Roma ends Juve's run ahead of crucial Lyon tie 3:45 min Serie A: Brescia v Sampdoria