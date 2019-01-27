Ivan Perisic was benched after it was announced pre-match he has put in a transfer request amid speculation Premier League side Arsenal is trying to complete a move for the attacker.

Defeat for Inter leaves Spalletti's side third in Serie A, while Torino moves into the top half of the table.

Inter should have taken an early lead but Lautaro Martinez fired wide from close range after Dalbert raided down the left wing to pull back a low cross.

But Torino took the lead against the run of play in the 35th minute when Cristian Ansaldi's deep corner was headed home by Izzo, a deflection off Danilo D'Ambrosio sending the ball looping over goalkeeper Samir Handanovic.

Andrea Belotti wasted two chances to extend Torino's lead early in the second half, while Radja Nainggolan hammered a drive over the crossbar at the other end.

Politano went closest to equalising but a day of disarray for Inter ended with the substitute dismissed for arguing with referee Fabio Maresca over the official's decision not to award a foul against Ola Aina after the midfielder went to ground too easily.