The CONI announcement confirmed a suspension, subject to government ratification, that many had expected.

Serie A and the Coppa Italia had already been heavily affected by postponements and matches being played behind closed doors, with Sunday's Derby d'Italia played in front of an eerily empty stadium.

A government decree had already confirmed there were to be no spectators at any sporting events until 3 April, but the latest announcement followed a significant increase in coronavirus cases, with 7,375 Italians having been infected.

Many wider sporting events in Italy had already been postponed, but the suspension is arguably set to have the biggest knock-on effect in football, as it throws the Serie A title race – and relegation tussle – into chaos due to an ever-growing fixture pile-up.

After the news, here are the biggest clubs' Serie A and Coppa Italia matches set to be affected:

Juventus:

Bologna v Juventus, 14 March

Juventus v Lecce, 22 March

Juventus v Milan (Coppa Italia semi-final second leg), TBC

Lazio:

Atalanta v Lazio, 16 March

Lazio v Fiorentina, 21 March

Inter:

Inter v Sassuolo, 16 March

Parma v Inter, 23 March

Napoli v Inter (Coppa Italia semi-final second leg), TBC

Milan:

Lecce v Milan, 16 March

Milan v Roma, 23 March

Juventus v Milan (Coppa Italia semi-final second leg), TBC

With no matches set to take place until 3 April, a deadline that could feasibly be pushed back even further, teams will resume the Serie A season with between 12 and 14 matches still to play.

With Euro 2020 set to begin on 13 June, it leaves just 70 days between the two key dates, though facilities will have to be handed over to UEFA well before the tournament's kick-off.

If Champions League and Europa League matches continue to go ahead as planned, some Italian teams could have many as 20 matches across all competitions to cram into their schedules.

Juventus leads the way in Serie A on 63 points, and look set to be pushed the distance by Lazio. The Rome-based club are just a point shy, while Inter have fallen adrift of the top by nine.

Also effected among the wider sporting events previously postponed through March and early April is the Guinness Six Nations:

RUGBY UNION

Italy v England, 15 March