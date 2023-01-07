MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

After Matteo Darmian's early opener was pegged back by Patrick Ciurria, Lautaro Martinez seized upon a Pablo Mari error to restore Inter's advantage and seemingly on course for a fourth Serie A victory in a row.

But with the score at 2-1, referee Juan Luca Sacchi blew for a foul against Roberto Gagliardini for a push as a free-kick was swung into the Monza box and Francesco Acerbi nodded home.

With a goal that likely would have killed the game off ruled out, Inter suffered late heartbreak as Luca Caldirola scored in stoppage to snatch a 2-2 result and a point for Raffaele Palladino's side.

Inzaghi was livid after the match, believing the referee's early whistle cost his side all three points as it missed the chance to move within five points of leader Napoli.

"I'm very angry at what I saw," Inzaghi told reporters.

"Unfortunately, after five years of VAR, there was an error that penalised us.

"A clear mistake on Acerbi's goal, there are two Monza players who fell between them. It's a huge disappointment on our part.

"I complimented Palladino, [but] without that mistake we would have won the match."

Romelu Lukaku impressed for Inter as it ended Napoli's unbeaten start to the season mid-week but Inzaghi opted to start Martinez alongside Edin Dzeko up top against Monza, over the Belgium international.

With Lukaku struggling for fitness, Inzaghi is unsure when the striker will be back to his best.

"Time will tell, he's training in the best possible way," he said.

"He had a very good first half with Napoli, today it was difficult. We'll do the analysis tomorrow when we'll be more rested."

Asked whether he felt Inter sat back too much late in the game, inviting Monza on, Inzaghi replied: "In the first half we conceded little or nothing.

"There are always difficult opponents, Monza are organised and have excellent players.

"Without what we've seen [Acerbi's disallowed goal], there wouldn't have been this question.

"Now we start again. It's normal that there is huge disappointment on everyone's part."