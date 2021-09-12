Federico Dimarco's first Nerazzurri goal, an unstoppable free-kick, and a sublime Lautaro Martinez volley twice had champions Inter on course for victory at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

However, a luckless own goal from Edin Dzeko and an expert Tommaso Augello volley earned Sampdoria a point, with Inter's misery compounded when Stefano Sensi went off injured late on.

"There are regrets, because it's a game we should've and could've won. A team like ours took the lead twice, then made mistakes with the Ivan Perisic, Hakan Calhanoglu and other easy chances," Inzaghi said.

"We conceded two goals, one was an own goal that hit Edin Dzeko, the other a worldie from Tommaso Augello, but we still should've won.

"We were up against a good team that was very well-organised, but the regrets also are that Sensi picked up that injury and we finished the game with 10 men.

"We need to analyse what happened, because a team like ours that goes in front twice ought to win. It's disappointing, but we go forward with confidence and can build on this, even if naturally we wanted three points.

"We had assumed this morning that the game would be more open in the final half-hour, and that's what was happening until we went down to 10 men.

"These are matches you can even lose, so we must find our strength and get players back to full fitness, which isn't easy with such a compressed calendar."

Despite the setback, Inter have taken seven points from three games to start their title a defence – a return Inzaghi is content with given a transfer window of upheaval that saw Achraf Hakimi and Romelu Lukaku sold, while head coach Antonio Conte also departed.

"I am very satisfied, because the club, fans and above all the players are very open to what my staff and I are proposing," he added.

"We knew there could be some difficulties early on, but we have seven points from three games, two of them away from home.

"I knew when I arrived that the club had to sell some important players, but we brought in others who are well-suited to my idea of football and now we work going forward."