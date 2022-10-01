

Jose Mourinho's side came back from behind to increase the pressure upon the Inter boss, whose side sits eight points behind early pacesetter Napoli in the Serie A standings.

The loss brought an end to a streak of seven wins in a row for Inter at San Siro in the league but, despite the result, Inzaghi believes the performance was the finest they have shown this season.

"It is an absolutely undeserved defeat. It was our best game of the season and we come out with a result that burns and hurts," he told DAZN.

"We have to do more – at this moment we're not doing enough. We hit the crossbar, our goalkeeper did not make saves. As a coach, I had a great response from the players. I'm sorry to lose in front of the fans who supported us."

The loss was the second in a row for Inter in Serie A, with Inzaghi's side also losing three of its past four, and he has conceded his position is at threat.

"Am I at risk? Coaches always are, in every game and every week. We need to work more," he added.

"Defeats never bring serenity but tonight, I saw my Inter again, the one that won two trophies. With work, we have to get out of this moment."

Inter has no time to lick its wounds, as it faces a tough test in the UEFA Champions League against Barcelona on Wednesday (AEDT) – a game in which Inzaghi does not expect injured striker Romelu Lukaku to be available.

"On Lukaku I'm not confident for the Champions League and against Sassuolo," Inzaghi said. "We hope to have him back in a short time because he is working well."