Robin Gosens gave the Nerazzurri the lead inside six minutes at Stadio Arechi but they were forced to settle for a point after Antonio Candreva's freak 90th-minute equaliser.

The former Inter man whipped in what appeared to be a cross from the right that looped into the far side of the net beyond Andre Onana.

Though Inter remains fourth in Serie A, its is now four league games without a win (D1, L3) and risks slipping further with Roma breathing down its neck.

After the game, Inzaghi reflected on the result and reinforced his support for his players, suggesting the recent record is an unfair reflection of their efforts.

"It's really hard to talk about the football tonight because we all saw what happened," he told DAZN.

"The team put in a strong performance, just two days after the game with Juventus. The main regret is that we were unable to score the second goal.

"At this moment, we are really paying a heavy price for not killing off games. The squad puts such an incredible effort in and deserves far more.

"As a coach, I find it difficult to explain how this ended with a draw after everything that we created.

"There is huge disappointment but it must help push us on even more for what awaits us in the next few days."

The result was not ideal preparation for Inter's upcoming Champions League quarter-final.

It faces Benfica in the last-eight, with the first leg in Lisbon on Wednesday (AEST).