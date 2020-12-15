Simone Inzaghi's Lazio qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League for the first time in over two decades midweek but have been wildly inconsistent domestically and sit eighth on 18 points after 12 matches.

Benevento, led by former AC Milan, Juventus and Italy striker Filippo Inzaghi, move up to 13th after the draw, six points above the relegation zone.

Lazio's star striker Ciro Immobile gave the away side a deserved lead with a superb strike in the 25th minute, last season's European Golden Shoe winner hooking Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's cross past Lorenzo Montipo.

That goal came four minutes after Luis Alberto had struck the upright with a low shot as Simone Inzaghi looked set to come out on top in the pitchside sibling rivalry.

However Benevento pulled level on the stroke of half-time when Pasquale Schiattarella volleyed home after Lazio failed to clear Gianluca Caprari's corner.

Meanwhile, Crotone remains bottom of the league after a goalless draw at Udinese in Wednesday (AEDT) early match.

It is level on six points with Genoa and Torino, and three behind Fiorentina, which hosts Sassuolo on Thursday having not won a league match since late October.

On Thursday leader AC Milan travels to Genoa, while champion Juventus hosts Atalanta and title chasers Inter Milan and Napoli face off at the San Siro.

-AFP