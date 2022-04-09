WATCH Serie A LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Aiming to win back-to-back league games for the first time this year after its Derby d'Italia defeat of Juventus, Inter was relentless in pressuring Verona in the first half.

Its superiority yielded the desired rewards as goals from Nicolo Barella and Edin Dzeko put them 2-0 up inside 30 minutes.

Simone Inzaghi's defending champion was never at risk of surrendering that advantage and could go top next week if Milan fails to respond in kind to this impressive performance.

Lorenzo Montipo was busy from the off, the Verona goalkeeper producing a strong save to deny Ivan Perisic, and his goal was soon breached by an excellent opener from Barella.

Barella steered Perisic's left-wing cross in off the bar with a superb effort with the outside of his boot.

Joaquin Correa was then thwarted by Montipo before Perisic flicked a corner into the path of Dzeko to tap in and make it 2-0.

Samir Handanovic prevented the deficit from being halved after Giovanni Simeone broke through on goal after a neat one-two with Gianluca Caprari.

Hakan Calhanoglu fired wide from long range and Danilo D'Ambrosio forced another fine save from Montipo before Dzeko blazed a header over, the final score arguably flattering Verona.