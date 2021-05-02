The Nerazzurri have claimed the Scudetto for the first time since its 2009-2010 treble triumph.

S I A M O N O I. S I A M O N O I.

I C A M P I O N I D E L L’ I T A L I A S I A M O N O I. 1️⃣9️⃣⚫️🔵#IMScudetto #IMInter #ForzaInter pic.twitter.com/Y64V27gUKf — Inter (@Inter) May 2, 2021

Inter won 2-0 at Crotone, meaning only an Atalanta win against Sassuolo could delay its celebrations.

Atalanta led through a goal from Robin Gosens after 32 minutes, goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini having earlier been sent off, but Domenico Berardi levelled seven minutes into the second half.

Luis Muriel had the chance to keep the title race alive, winning a penalty after a foul that saw Marlon Santos earn a second yellow card, but his poor attempt was saved by Andrea Consigli.

Inter's success ends a run of Juventus winning nine consecutive titles.

It is the Nerazzurri's 19th Scudetto, moving them clear of Milan into outright second place behind Juve (36 titles).

With four games remaining, Conte's men have matched their points (82) and clean sheets (14) totals for the whole of last season, when they finished a point behind the Bianconeri.