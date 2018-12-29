On top of a two-match home ban for Inter fans, Empoli refused to sell tickets to away supporters after the abuse of Napoli's Koulibaly, but Luciano Spalletti's men did not let it impact them and went on to claim the points.

Neither side offered much of an attacking threat in a generally dull first half, with creative ingenuity sorely lacking, particularly from the away side.

Keita had an effort chalked off early in the second half, and, although that hardly ushered in a period of great drama, the talented winger did make the difference with the decisive goal 18 minutes from time, moving Inter to within two points of second-placed Napoli.

After a tepid start, the first chance presented itself in the 29th minute and Inter survived, as Miha Zajc headed Manuel Pasqual's cross over from close range.

Inter responded by going straight up the other end and testing Ivan Provedel, Matteo Politano cutting in from the right and seeing his stinging drive palmed away.

The second period started much more brightly, with Samir Handanovic crucially saving at Francesco Caputo's feet and Keita having a goal disallowed for offside all within the opening two minutes.

Keita was not to be denied later in the half, however, as he met Sime Vrsaljko's pass with a scuffed effort on the edge of the box and it found its way into the bottom-left corner.

Mauro Icardi should have got Inter a second a few minutes from time when he shot straight at Provedel from 10 yards, but the miss did not matter as Empoli was unable to prevent a fourth successive league defeat.