The Nerazzurri head to Istanbul to face Manchester City on June 11 (AEST), but the Coppa Italia winner had league business to attend to first.

Marcelo Brozovic's excellent strike proved the difference, with substitute goalkeeper Alex Cordaz making a superb save to preserve Inter's lead in the second half.

Inter will face an altogether tougher test in a week's time, but for now, Simone Inzaghi can reflect on a job well done in Serie A as third place was secured.

Romelu Lukaku sparked what had been an insipid first half into life when he crafted space on the edge of Torino's area and saw a low strike deflected just wide.

Stefan de Vrij headed straight at Vanja Milinkovic-Savic from the resulting corner before Torino's goalkeeper was beaten in the 37th minute.

Given space and time on the edge around 20 yards out, Brozovic punished Torino with a fine left-footed strike that nestled in the bottom-right corner.

Brozovic turned provider shortly after the restart, only for Roberto Gagliardini to head wide from close range.

Ex-Inter forward Yann Karomah almost made an instant impact from the bench when he forced a fine save out of Samir Handanovic, who subsequently received an ovation when he made way for Cordaz in the 65th minute.

Cordaz made a stunning save soon after, reacting brilliantly to parry Antonio Sanabria's effort wide and ensure Inter ended the domestic campaign with a victory.

No injuries, playing without any pressure and now a full week of recovery for Inter before that monumental clash with City. Inzaghi could hardly have asked for much more.

His side had to withstand some Torino attacks late on as Inter won its final league game of the season in each of the past seven seasons.

Inter's long-serving goalkeeper Handanovic will not be signing a new contract to stay at San Siro, so the 38-year-old got to say goodbye to the away fans in his final Serie A game for the club.

Lazio finished in the top two of Italy's top flight, for the first time since 2000 when it won the Scudetto, by defeating 10-man Empoli 2-0.

Alessio Romagnoli opened the scoring in the 48th minute before Luis Alberto wrapped things up in stoppage time, minutes after Nicolo Cambiaghi was dismissed for a second yellow card.

Meanwhile, relegated Cremonese closed out its campaign in Serie A with a 2-0 home win over Salernitana.

The scorers were Cristian Buonaiuto from the penalty spot in the 26th minute and Frank Tsadjout in the 88th.