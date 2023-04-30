Felipe Anderson had given the visitor a first-half lead at San Siro, robbing Francesco Acerbi of possession and dispatching past Andre Onana.

Felipe Anderson takes full advantage with a crisp opener!



Numerous chances for an equaliser went begging for the hosts in the second half, which looked set to result in yet another home loss for the Nerazzurri.

However, Martinez smashed home an equaliser after 77 minutes, with Robin Gosens putting his side ahead befre Martinez added further gloss to the scoreline in a rallying finish from Simone Inzaghi's men.